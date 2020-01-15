Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 i5 Quad 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$599 $750
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LK00F1US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register