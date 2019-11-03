New
Walmart · 5 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$599 $750
free shipping

It's $151 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black or Gradient Blue
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LK00F1US
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register