Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Kaby Lake i5 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$365 $591
free shipping

That's $34 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $64. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price to $364.65.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81DE01THUS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register