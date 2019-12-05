Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Kaby Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$299 $480
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake i3-8130U 2.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB memory, 1TB HDD + 16GB Optane memory
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81DE01KRUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register