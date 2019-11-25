Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD A6 14" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • available in Platinum Gray
  • AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC flash memory
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81VS0001US
