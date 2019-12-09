Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 2.10GHz 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
$427 $450
pickup at Office Depot and OfficeMax

That's a $53 drop since May and the lowest price we could find by $112 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SS0000US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
