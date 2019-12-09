Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a $53 drop since May and the lowest price we could find by $112 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $1,762 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's tied with our mention from Black Friday week as the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $58.) Buy Now at Walmart
Best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a similar build. Buy Now at Staples
That's $410 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best deal we've seen for a new HP Chromebook and the lowest price we could find now by $78.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $220 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $97. Buy Now at Staples
