Walmart · 24 mins ago
$19 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Lasko 16" Oscillating Floor Fan in Black for $19.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Features
- 32" to 47" adjustable height
- 3 speeds
- tilt-back head
- Model: S16500
Details
Published 24 min ago
