B&H Photo Video · 7 mins ago
LaCie 2TB Rugged Mini USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$80 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Adorama charges a buck more.
Features
  • up to 130 MB/s read speed
  • password protection
  • shock-, rain-, and pressure-resistant
  • Model: LAC9000298
  • Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
