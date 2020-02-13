Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 20 mins ago
LG Xpression Plus 2 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for AT&T
$79 $99
free shipping

That's a savings of $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5.7" (1440x720) HD+ FullVision Display
  • MediaTek Octa-core up to 2.0GHz processor
  • 32GB internal memory and 2GB RAM
  • micro SD card slot (up to 2TB)
  • 13MP rear camera and 3MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: 6996B
