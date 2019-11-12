New
LG UM69 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$747 $1,100
free shipping

Excluding the mention below, that's the best price we could find now by $250 and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • B&H Photo Video, Best Buy, and Dell (after gift card) charge about the same, also with free shipping.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • webOS 4.5 (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • ThinQ AI ready (requires Magic Remote, sold separately)
  • Model: 75UM6970PUB
