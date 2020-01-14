Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
LG Risio 3 16GB Prepaid Smartphone for Cricket Wireless
$49 $69
free shipping

That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Target charges a buck more.
Features
  • in Blue
  • 5" 1280x720 (720p) display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
  • Model: DLGN5012
