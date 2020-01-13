Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 38 mins ago
LG Rebel 4 Prepaid Phone for Straight Talk
$20 $70
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 5" touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: STLML212VCP
Details
Comments
