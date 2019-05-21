Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our mention from yesterday (which included a $150 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65UK6090PUA