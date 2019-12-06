Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
LG 65" Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$1,599
free shipping

That's $300 under our June mention, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $300, although most stores charge $2,200 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by aaaauniverse via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG
  • AI ThinQ w/ Google Assistant
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: OLED65E8PUA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
