Dell Small Business · 36 mins ago
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell GC $3,497
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find from an authorized LG seller today by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
Details
Comments
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$191 $428
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239. In-cart, that drops to $191.20. With free shipping, that's $37 under our May mention, $237 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
from $429
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers its members the LG UM7300 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429. (Non-members pay a $42.90 surcharge; you may want to buy a 1-year membership for $45 instead.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29 shipping fee. That's $40 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
- Model: 55UM7300AUE
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$10 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $27.58. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "2GKTMJWE" to cut that to $9.65. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was just under a buck less ten days ago. Buy Now
Features
- 50 to 100-mile range
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $137. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 19 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 9th-Gen i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC
$499 $660
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's $99 less than the best deal we could find for a similar model with Windows 10 Home. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 20 hrs ago
JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System
$230 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System in Black for $229.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although we saw for $50 less on Black Friday. Buy Now
Features
- soundbar with 4 2.25" mid-range drivers and 2 1.25" tweeters
- wireless 6.5" subwoofer
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 300-watt total output power
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & USB
B&H Photo Video · 8 hrs ago
LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync
$100
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $88 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz native refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
Walmart · 1 day ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $650
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart · 3 wks ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $82
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $60.47 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a $22. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$397 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $597
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television with ThinQ AI bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $397. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's $72 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- supports HDR10 and HLG
- 3 HDMI, 2 USB
- Model: 49UM7300
