Dell Small Business · 36 mins ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell GC $3,497
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find from an authorized LG seller today by $100.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED65C9PUA
