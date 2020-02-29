Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
LG 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$1,729 $2,997
free shipping

That's $268 under our mention from earlier today (which factored in a gift card) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price we could find today by $268.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
  • Add it to your cart to see the discounted price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
  • Model: OLED65C9PUA
