Newegg offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,599 with free shipping. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- LG ThinQ artificial intelligence
- 4K cinema HDR
- voice control
- 802.11ac wireless
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65B8PUA
-
Expires 7/19/2019
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
For its members only, Costco offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $869.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $130 and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it with a $200 gift card for $1,000 five days ago.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $103. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6090PUA
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 54.6" Smart 4K UHD OLED ThinQ Television, bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,299 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 3 USB ports
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 4 HDMI inputs
- WebOS with streaming video (including Netflix, YouTube, & Hulu)
- Model: OLED55C8AUA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG Stylo 4 32GB 4G LTE Prime-Exclusive Android Smartphone in Aurora Black for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen for an unlocked model without requiring activation. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2160x1080 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus & 5MP wide-angle front camera
- facial recognition & fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- integrated stylus pen
- pre-loaded with a selection of Amazon apps
- Model: LMQ710ULM.AAMZBK
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- JBL signature sound
- dual MEMS microphones
- retractable wire
- Model: HBS-835
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Phone w/ Alexa in Aurora Black for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our mention from Black Friday week and the lowest price we could find by $390 today. Buy Now
- 6.0" 2880x1440 touchscreen
- Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP standard- and wide-angle rear cameras
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the LG Rebel 4 Prepaid 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Tracfone for $34.79 with free shipping. That's $5 under our December mention from another carrier and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $15.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5" touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Sign In or Register