Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $650
free shipping

That's $172 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very rare sub-$500 deal on a big brand 65"-class 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65UM6950DUB
