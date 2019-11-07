New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $650
free shipping

$60 drop since last month, the lowest price we've seen, and very rare sub-$500 deal on a big brand 65" 4K Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65UM6950DUB
