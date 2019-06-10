New
$1,899 $1,999
free shipping
First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,899 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $100, although most charge around $3,297.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG
- AI ThinQ w/ Google Assistant
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65E8PUA
Details
-
-
-
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Home · 8 hrs ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/$200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
LG 86" 4K HDR IPS LED UHD Smart TV w/ $300 Dell GC
$2,197 $4,497
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers LG 85.6" 4K HDR Flat IPS LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,197 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $2,600, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native solution
- Active HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$229 $428
free shipping
Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269. In cart, that drops to $228.65. With free shipping, that's $119 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$14 $26
free shipping
1byhome via Amazon offers its 1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $25.99. Coupon code "FAUF3GMY" cuts the price to $13.77. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 120-mile range
- 13-foot coaxial cable
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat Ultra HD LED Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Walmart · 6 days ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $34 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb LG V20 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$115
free shipping
The best price we've seen; $45 less than open box
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished LG V20 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan for $114.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 less that you'd pay for an open-box unit.) Features include:
- 5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- dual 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
LG 32" 4K LED UHD FreeSync Display
$349
free shipping
BuyDig offers the LG 32" 4K LED Flat Ultra HD Monitor for $496.99. Coupon code "DCIP3" cuts it to $349. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- 4 ms response time
- Radeon FreeSync
Google Express · 3 days ago
LG 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300
free shipping
Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG 49.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $50 off list, and the cheapest 50" 4K LG TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JUNE20SAVE"
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 50UK6090PUA
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
$120 $200
$10 shipping
Kohl's offers the LG 2.1-Channel 300-watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $119.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $20 in Kohl's Cash. (It can be redeemed online or in-store May 22 to 27.) Assuming you'll spend the credit, that's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
