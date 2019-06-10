New
eBay · 30 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,899 $1,999
free shipping
First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,899 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $100, although most charge around $3,297.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 and HLG
  • AI ThinQ w/ Google Assistant
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: OLED65E8PUA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay LG
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register