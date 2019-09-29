New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$368 $450
free shipping

It's $82 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • Google Home compatible
  • 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: 55UM6950DUB
