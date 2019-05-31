Exclusively for its members, Costco offers its members the LG 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.97 with free shipping. That's $49 under our mention from three weeks ago and a great price for a name-brand 55" 4K TV. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $67 outside of local warehouse stores). Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR compatibility
  • LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Smart TV apps
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: 55UK6500AUA