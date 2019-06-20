New
B&H Photo Video · 36 mins ago
$640 $920
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the LG 32" 4K UHD Flat IPS Monitor for $639.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 3840 x 2160 native resolution
- 1300:1 contrast ratio
- 5ms response time
- 1 DisplayPort input
- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 1 USB Type-C port
- Model: 32MU99-W
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/20/2019
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
HP · 1 day ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Dell Home · 9 hrs ago
Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" 1440p LED Display
$297 $400
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" 1440p IPS LED Monitor for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $297.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $103.) Deal ends June 20 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- height-, tilt-, swivel-, pivot-adjustable stand
- DisplayPort, HDMI
New
HP · 4 mins ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 23 hrs ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 4 hrs ago
Lorex 6-Channel 1080p Wireless DVR Security System
$150 $450
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 1080p Wireless 2-Camera System with 6-Channel DVR for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $90 under our March mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen for a new in-box unit. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p recording resolution
- 32GB microSD card included (128GB max capacity)
- Night Vision up to 26ft
- 88° Field of View
- Connects to your cell via the Lorex Secure App
- Model: LHB80632GC2W
Walmart · 1 day ago
LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television
$398
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 75UK6190PUB 75" 60Hz Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$1,000 $1,500
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find by $197. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ
$2,997 w/ $300 Dell Gift Card $3,497
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD HDR Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $2,997 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED65C9PUA
eBay · 1 wk ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,899 $1,999
free shipping
First Class TVs via eBay offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,899 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $100, although most charge around $3,297.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG
- AI ThinQ w/ Google Assistant
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65E8PUA
Sign In or Register