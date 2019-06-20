New
B&H Photo Video · 36 mins ago
LG 32" 4K UHD Flat IPS Monitor
$640 $920
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the LG 32" 4K UHD Flat IPS Monitor for $639.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840 x 2160 native resolution
  • 1300:1 contrast ratio
  • 5ms response time
  • 1 DisplayPort input
  • 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
  • 1 USB Type-C port
  • Model: 32MU99-W
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 36 min ago
