Costco · 36 mins ago
LG 32" 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor
$130 for members $170
free shipping

This is both the cheapest LG 32" monitor we've ever seen, and by far the best price we've listed for any monitor with FreeSync2 (although to be fair, we've only ever listed super-wide 49" curved monitors with this tech before). Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay an $8.50 surcharge.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync2 adaptive refresh
  • HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: 32MA70HY-P
