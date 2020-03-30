Personalize your DealNews Experience
This is both the cheapest LG 32" monitor we've ever seen, and by far the best price we've listed for any monitor with FreeSync2 (although to be fair, we've only ever listed super-wide 49" curved monitors with this tech before). Buy Now at Costco
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for any 32" 1080p monitor, and it's also within the top five lowest prices we've ever seen for a 32" 1080p monitor. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Staples
That's $41 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $22 less than the best we could find for a similar pair sold elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
That's the best price we could find by $9. (Most stores charge $12 or more for a single pair.) Buy Now at Costco
That's the best deal we could find by $4 and a great price for two name brand sports bras in general. Buy Now at Costco
That's a $5 savings. Buy Now at Costco
That's $19 under our mention from a few days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 for this item in open box condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at HSN
Yes Netflix, we are still watching. You can too with this deal. It's $172 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $198. Buy Now at Dell Home
