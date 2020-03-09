Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Welcome to The Hidden Side Augmented Reality Set
$16 $20
That's $4 less than Target's price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • pairs with an app for multiplayer augmented reality (AR) play experience
  • 189 pieces
  • includes 4 minifigures
  • Model: 70427
