Walmart · 46 mins ago
LEGO Toy Story 4 Duke Caboom's Stunt Show
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $6 under what Target charges. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • 120 pieces
  • includes Woody and Duke Caboom minifigures
  • Model: 10767
