Zavvi · 44 mins ago
LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender
$150 $216
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Zavvi

  • To get this deal, use code "DNLEGO".
  • 2,573 pieces
  • 6-cylinder engine
  • 4-speed sequential gearbox
  • Model: 42110
  • Code "DNLEGO"
