Zavvi · 24 mins ago
LEGO Technic App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car
$110 $169
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Zavvi

  • Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" for free shipping.
  • 463 pieces
  • includes one L and one XL motor
  • Model: 42109
