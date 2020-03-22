Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter Building Kit
$56 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Target charges about the same price.
Features
  • 578 pieces
  • includes five LEGO Star Wars characters
  • Model: 75249
