Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Zavvi · 1 hr ago
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander STEM Coding Set
$130 $200
free shipping

That's $70 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Use code "LEGO" to get free shipping.
Features
  • color & distance sensor
  • interactive toy motor and Bluetooth Move Hub
  • 1,177 pieces to build popular Star Wars characters, including R2-D2, Gonk Droid, and Mouse Droid
  • Model: 75253
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEGO"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Zavvi LEGO
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register