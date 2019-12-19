Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Star Wars Action Battle Echo Base Defense
$48 w/ $10 Walmart GC $60
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's a low by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 504 pieces
  • Model: 75241
