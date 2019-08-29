New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book
$44 $70
free shipping

Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book for $43.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last month. Buy Now

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
  • includes 4 minifigures and 1 microfigure
  • 859 pieces
  • Model: 21315
