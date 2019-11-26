Personalize your DealNews Experience
Although that's list price, third-party sellers are charging around $50 more for this hard-to-find 25th show anniversary set. Buy Now at LEGO
Discounted sets include LEGO Star Wars, Disney, City, and Duplo. Shop Now at Kohl's
The Kohl's Cash makes it the best deal we've seen, as other stores charge the same without it. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's a low by at least $12. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of toys, from action figures and craft kits to puzzles and RC toys, with prices starting at $2.35 after savings. Shop Now at Target
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Fingerlings, Hatchimals, Calico Critters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest we could find by $9 and a great price for a LEGO stocking filler. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we've seen and low today by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen for the Harry Potter and Star Wars version (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $5).
Update: Star Wars has increased, but Harry Potter is still this price. Buy Now at Zavvi
