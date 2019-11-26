Open Offer in New Tab
New
LEGO · 1 hr ago
LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk Building Set
$60
free shipping

Although that's list price, third-party sellers are charging around $50 more for this hard-to-find 25th show anniversary set. Buy Now at LEGO

Tips
  • This item is currently backordered but can be ordered today at this price.
Features
  • 1,070 pieces
  • includes Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Gunther minifigures
  • Model: 21319
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
