It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus 403-Piece Set for $35.88 with free shipping. That's the first discount we've seen for this set (which was released last month) and a low today by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11.
Update: The price has dropped to $16.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Building Set for $55.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
