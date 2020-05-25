Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus 403-Piece Set
$32
free shipping

That's $5 under our August mention, $8 under what you'd pay at Nordstrom, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes 3 new LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang
  • Opening hinged side panel
  • Removable roof
  • Sliding bed and swinging chandelier
  • Model: 75957
