Walmart · 57 mins ago
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Pet Center
$36 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Pet Center for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
  • Amazon charges the same price
  • 2-story building with a pet shop downstairs and a vet clinic, pet grooming parlor and an animal playground with seesaw upstairs
  • includes Stephanie, Mia, and Liam mini-doll figures, Mimì the bird, Harry the hamster, Lady the poodle, Bubbles the turtle, and Mini the bunny figures
  • Model: 41345
  • Popularity: 3/5
