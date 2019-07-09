New
Walmart offers the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Pet Center for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price
- 2-story building with a pet shop downstairs and a vet clinic, pet grooming parlor and an animal playground with seesaw upstairs
- includes Stephanie, Mia, and Liam mini-doll figures, Mimì the bird, Harry the hamster, Lady the poodle, Bubbles the turtle, and Mini the bunny figures
- Model: 41345
Amazon · 5 days ago
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 341 pieces
- creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
- Model: 31091
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
- rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
- desk with translucent-blue screen
- kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
- weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
- tool storage module with a wrench
- modules to store Iron Man suits
- radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
- Model: 76125
Walmart · 5 days ago
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Features
- 4 minifigures and 375 pieces
- Model: 76104
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 5 days ago
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
Features
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Walmart · 3 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 2 wks ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Amazon · 5 days ago
LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit
$19 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
Features
- 419 pieces
- includes Reaper, Soldier: 76, and McCree minifigures
- Model: 75972
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack
$16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 4 Minifigures
- buildable Captain America bike
- detachable non-shooting blasters
- 2 shield shooters
Amazon · 1 wk ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Roller Coaster
$58 $63
free shipping
Amazon offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Roller Coaster for $57.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- 923 pieces
- converts to Skull Ride and Ship Ride
- four minifigures
- Model: 31084
Walmart · 5 days ago
LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set
$9 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set for $9.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price.
Features
- 157 pieces and 2 minifigures
- Model: 75950
