New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO DUPLO My First Bricks Building Set
$12 $23
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • 80 colorful LEGO DUPLO pieces in different shapes and sizes
  • double-sided decorated bricks and a propeller
  • Model: 10848
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register