Belk · 13 mins ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaurs Set
$12 $15
free shipping w/ beauty

That's $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere before shipping. Buy Now at Belk

  • Shipping adds $8.95, or pad your order to $25 or add a beauty item (prices start at $3.19) to your purchase to get free shipping.
  • 174-pieces
  • builds into 3 dinosaurs
  • Model: 31058
