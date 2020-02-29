Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 16 mins ago
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals 1,500-Piece Set
$35 $60
padding, free shipping

It's $25 under what you'd pay via LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup may also be available.)
Features
  • 10 easy-to-build toys include a peacock with stand, bull, penguin with ice, dinosaur with rocks, unicorn, ostrich with nest, snail, hippo with a bird on its back, panda bear with bamboo trees, and a giraffe with a tree.
  • Model: 11011
