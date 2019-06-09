New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
$300
free shipping
Adorama offers the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural weighted hammer keyboard action
- 2 9W speakers w/ motional feedback technology
- 8 instrument sounds
- metronome
- damper pedal
- Model: B1BK
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
BinDor 17-Key Kalimba Thumb Piano
$20 $36
free shipping
BinDor via Amazon offers the BinDor 17-Key Kalimba Thumb Piano in Wood or Blue for $35.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "74OKPKHE" to drop the price to $19.79. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- solid African Mahogany body
- tuning hammer
- ore steel bars
- carved notes
- Model: 5385679033
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Vangoa 21" Ukulele Beginners Bundle in Mahogany
$34 $49
free shipping
Vangoa via Amazon offers the Vangoa 21" Ukulele Beginners Bundle in Mahogany for $48.98. Coupon code "YIV3CG97" cuts the price to $34.29. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- the bundle includes picks, nylon strap, pick container, tuner, kazoo, extra strings, finger shaker, and gig bag
- Model: UK-21M
Amazon · 6 days ago
Ammoon Electric Guitar Transmitter & Receiver
$30 $40
free shipping
Woteritrade via Amazon offer the Ammoon Wireless Electric Guitar Transmitter and Receiver for $39.99. Coupon code "OBF8KE9O" cuts the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- simultaneously supports 6 sets of devices
- built-in rechargeable lithium battery
- 2.4G wireless transmitting
- 280° rotatable plug
- plug & play
- Model: 6598303202
eBay · 5 days ago
Trumpet Beginner's Kit
$54 $80
free shipping
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Trumpet Beginner's Kit for $53.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes trumpet, mouthpiece, bag, gloves, carrying case, and cleaning cloth
Adorama · 1 wk ago
Tascam 2-Channel Portable Digital Recorder
$77 $110
free shipping
Adorama offers the Tascam 2-Channel Portable Digital Recorder for $76.76 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- supports WAV and MP3
- bitrates up to 24-bit/96kHz
- fixed cardioid condenser microphones in an XY pattern
- remote file transfer and streaming over WiFi
- Android and iOS control apps
- Model: DR-22WL
Adorama · 1 wk ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Sign In or Register