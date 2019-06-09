New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Korg B1 B1BK 88 key digital piano w/ hammer action
$300
free shipping
Adorama offers the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • natural weighted hammer keyboard action
  • 2 9W speakers w/ motional feedback technology
  • 8 instrument sounds
  • metronome
  • damper pedal
  • Model: B1BK
