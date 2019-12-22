Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 27 mins ago
Konwin Electric Oil Filled Heater
$20
pickup at Ace Hardware

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $11.13 shipping fee.
  • 700W heating power
  • overheat protection
  • on/off switch
  • adjustable thermostat control
  • built-in handle
  • Model: X01-7
