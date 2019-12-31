Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Kolibri Torpedo Mini RC Drone
$10 $35
That's $25 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 480p video recording
  • 7-minute flight time
  • 50-foot range with controller
  • 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
  • 90° lens
  • custom flight mode
  • altitude hold
  • 1-button takeoff and landing
  • Model: XK2380
