New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 364-Piece Standard and Metric Mechanic's Tool Set
$99 $249
pickup at Lowe's

That's a savings of $150. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Pickup availability varies by ZIP code.
Features
  • Two drive tools, two extensions, 50 sockets, 15 wrenches, and more
  • Model: 58688
↑ less
Buy from Lowe's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hand Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register