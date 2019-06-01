Belk offers the KitchenAid Pro HD 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in Crimson Red or Onyx Black for $239.99. Coupon code "SUMMER20" drops that to $215.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Features
  • 5-qt polished stainless steel bowl with handle
  • 10-speed slide control
  • coated flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and wire whip
  • dishwasher safe parts (wipe-clean body)
  • Model: KG25H0X