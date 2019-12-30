Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Pasta Cutter and Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle
$100 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • It's compatible with all household KitchenAid stand mixers (sold separately).
Features
  • 3-piece pasta roller and cutter set
  • 3 slicing blades for the fresh prep attachment
  • Model: KSMVSPR
