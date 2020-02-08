Open Offer in New Tab
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$55 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find today by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Stainless steel taps
  • Makes up to 14 servings
  • Model: KCM4212SX
Details
