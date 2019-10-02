New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Design Series 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$200 $500
That's the lowest price we could find by $102 and a great price in general for a KitchenAid stand mixer. Buy Now at Walmart

  • KitchenAid charges the same price for this model in Frosted Pearl White.
  • available in Black
  • 3.5-quart glass bowl
  • flex edge beater, dough hook, and wire whip
  • soft start to avoid splashes
  • Model: KSM3306XSN
