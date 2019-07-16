New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$230 $475
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in several colors (Matte Pistachio pictured) for $229.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention and $270 under what Kitchenaid charges direct. Buy Now
Features
- tilt head design
- 10 optimized speeds
- coated flat beater
- coated dough hook
- wire whip
- pouring shield
- Model: KSM150APS
Details
Comments
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Home Depot · 1 day ago
KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender
$35 $60
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender in Contour Silver or White for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this offer in Contour Silver
Features
- removable 8" blending arm with fixed blade
- stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade
- whisk attachment
- 2.5-cup BPA-free chopper attachment with lid
- 3-cup BPA-free blending jar with lid
- Model: KHB2351CU
Macy's · 1 day ago
KitchenAid Compact Toaster Oven
$94 $175
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Compact Toaster Oven in Contour Silver or Matte Black for $104.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" knocks it to $94.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- bake, broil, toast, and warm functions
- 4-hour stay-on option
- 60-minute timer with automatic shut-off
- 2 reversible steel racks with 6 height options
- broil pan with grill rack & removable metal drip and crumb tray
- Model: KCO253
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Pizzacraft Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven
$50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.79 with free shipping. That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $32. Buy Now
Features
- Cooks pizzas in six minutes on your stovetop
- Includes a thermometer
- Model: PC0601
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Air Fryers at Home Depot
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot takes up to 45% off select air fryers. Shipping is free with orders of $45 or more, or choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.79 shipping fee. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Small Appliances at Macy's
Up to 60% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes up to 60% off a selection of small appliances as part of its July 4th Sale. Plus, cut an extra 10% off via coupon code "FOURTH". Where available, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. Discounted brands include KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Black + Decker, and Keurig. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 20% to 65% off a selection of beds, chairs, sofas, and other furniture. Shipping is free in many cases over $75. (Below, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; in certain cases, bulk shipping charges apply.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
