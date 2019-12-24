Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Cutlery Set
$64 $75
free shipping

That's $21 under what you'd pay at KitchenAid direct. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Use coupon code "GIFT" to get this price.
Features
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 8" slicer
  • 8" bread knife
  • 5.5" serrated utility knife
  • 4.5" santoku knife
  • 3.5" santoku knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • kitchen shears
  • Model: KKFSS16CS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GIFT"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's KitchenAid
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register