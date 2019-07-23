New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor
$30 $50
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Mini Food Processor in Cocoa Silver for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • BPA-Free
  • 2 speeds
  • dishwasher-safe bowl, blade, and lid
  • Model: KFC3516ACS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart KitchenAid
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register